Khashoggi Murder 'Planned And Perpetrated' By Saudi Officials: UN Expert

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist living in the United States, was killed on Oct. 2.

A special UN rapporteur probing the murder in Turkey of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Thursday the killing was planned and carried out by state officials from the kingdom.

"Evidence collected during my mission to Turkey shows prima facie case that Mr Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia," Agnes Callamard said at the end of a visit to Turkey, according to a UN statement.