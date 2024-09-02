Jailed Pak Ex PM Imran Khan Says Will Hold Talks Only With Powerful Establishment

He accused former premier Nawaz Sharif of benefiting from additional votes to win elections.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan Monday dismissed rumours about negotiations with the Pakistan government, saying he will hold talks only with the powerful establishment to end the political impasse in the country.

"Whenever the topic of negotiations arises, they start making noise about May 9 (violence). We are always ready for talks. We will speak with those who make the decisions," Mr Khan told reporters inside the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi after hearing of the Toshakhana case against him.

His 'no' to any idea of sitting with the government comes as local media reported over the weekend about the potential talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

However, Mr Khan's statement showed that he was standing by his position that any parleys to steer the country out of prevailing political instability and end his miseries would be held with the powerful army.

The former premier also fired a broadside at the government, saying that whenever the idea of talks is floated, the ruling party brings in May 9 as a diversion and demands an apology. He said the May 9 violence was the "insurance policy" of the government and if the issue was put aside, the government would collapse.

He also suggested forming a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and fix the responsibility.

On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 71-year-old Mr Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers allegedly vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. A mob also attacked the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Mr Khan also talked about his decision to take part in the election of the Chancellor of Oxford University and said his win would be a matter of pride for Pakistan.

Highlighting his achievements in cricket and philanthropy, Mr Khan claimed that he was Pakistan's biggest philanthropist, having established two hospitals and two universities, with a third university currently under construction.

He accused former premier Nawaz Sharif of benefiting from additional votes to win elections. On a lighter note, he talked about two upcoming entries in the Guinness Book of World Records.

First would be Sharif's "U-turn" on his slogan "give honour to the vote" and substituting it with "give respect to the Boot." Second would be also by Sharif that in Mr Khan's words, he allegedly aligned with all four umpires (four military dictators) and still lost the match.

Sharif, who was ousted from power in 2017 after his conviction by the Supreme Court, had chanted the slogan 'give respect to vote'.

Mr Khan alleges that Sharif made a deal with the establishment to come back from exile in London to gain power for his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been in jail in different cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)