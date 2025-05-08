Man Breaks Into Ex's Home, Hides In Shower Half-Naked With Knife As "Prank"

A 25-year-old South Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home, hid in her shower, and then came out half-naked, wielding a kitchen knife. He claimed it was a prank to "lighten the mood" following an argument.

Jackson Collum Arnold was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with burglary, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Charleston Police Department. He is currently at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Centre, ABC News reported.

Police were called just after midnight Saturday to a home on Westway Drive on James Island after a 911 call reporting a physical disturbance. Officers arrived to find Arnold at the scene wearing jeans, but the situation quickly turned into what the victim described as a terrifying attack.

Arnold broke into his ex-girlfriend's detached garage apartment while she was not home, according to the incident report cited by NBC-affiliated WCBD.

He allegedly entered through a malfunctioning side door lock and waited for her in the shower. He covered the lower part of his face with her black biker shorts and wore only a baseball cap, eyeglasses, and a grey sweatshirt. He was otherwise nude from the waist down. His underwear was later found in the shower by officers.

The victim, heading into the main house for dinner, said she returned to find what she believed to be an unknown man approaching her. The suspect, wearing her shorts as a mask, allegedly held a knife up toward the side of her head. In fear for her life and "the possibility of being raped," she pushed him away.

Arnold then allegedly pushed her toward the door and imitated slitting her throat by moving the knife across her neck without making contact. The report says that he threw the knife to the floor and began choking her with his left hand, causing her vision to become "foggy."

"The victim was able to remove the shorts from the unknown male's face; it was at that time she realised it was her ex-boyfriend, Jackson Arnold," the police report said.

Arnold told the woman that it was a prank and he wanted to talk, according to the police. Arnold then allegedly suggested she go tell her mother she was okay, assuming she had heard the commotion.

Seizing the opportunity, the woman ran into the main house and asked her family to call 911.

Authorities found that Arnold had no legal right to be at the home, never lived there, and did not have a key. He was also there "without permission."

Investigators suspect he parked several hundred feet away and left his phone behind.

Police were unable to locate the knife allegedly used in the incident. He was booked at the detention centre on Sunday. His first court appearance is scheduled for June.

According to police, Arnold admitted he wanted to "surprise" his on-again, off-again girlfriend to "lighten the mood" after the two had exchanged heated texts earlier that evening.