Jack Dorsey Calls For An 'End' To China's Communist Party Over Zero-Covid Measures

Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last November.

Responding to a report about China's strict COVID-19 measures, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted “end” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Mr Dorsey slammed the CCP in response to a June 2 report from CNN's Selina Wang that provided an inside look at China's “Zero COVID” strategy in Beijing, which includes rigorous testing and app-based contact tracing for quarantine or isolation purposes. The report also expressed concern about surveillance as Chinese authorities track people's movements through these applications.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter's CEO last November. Under his watch, according to New York Post, the social media giant cracked down on bot accounts that were tweeting “predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favourable to the CCP.”

In the report, Ms Wang noted that only residents who clear COVID-19 testing and receive a “green code” are free to access public areas. She said that after more than two years of the restrictions, people are getting frustrated. “Every part of our days are tracked and surveilled. People are concerned that this control is here to stay long after Covid is gone,” she added.

Meanwhile, a previous report revealed that China is the only major economy still holding fast to a zero-Covid strategy with snap lockdowns and long quarantines. The nation's borders have remained largely closed since early 2020. Earlier this month, China also announced the closure of entertainment venues including spas, karaoke bars and pubs.

Moreover, over 80,000 tourists are reportedly stranded in a resort city popularly known as “China's Hawaii”. On Sunday, tourism hotspot Sanya - a city of more than a million people on the southern island of Hainan - recorded 483 Covid cases. All flights out of the city were cancelled over the weekend and tourists who want to leave must test negative in five PCR tests over seven days, the Chinese health authorities said.