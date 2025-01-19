Advertisement

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Key Netanyahu Governing Partner, Resigns Over "Scandalous" Ceasefire Deal

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called the ceasefire deal a "capitulation to Hamas".

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Key Netanyahu Governing Partner, Resigns Over "Scandalous" Ceasefire Deal
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir resigns.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's party announced on Sunday it was leaving the country's ruling coalition in protest at what it called the "scandalous" ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In a statement, Jewish Power called the ceasefire deal a "capitulation to Hamas" and denounced what it called the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renouncing of the (Israeli military's) achievements in the war" in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retains a slim majority in the Israeli parliament despite their resignation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Itamar Ben-Gvir Resigns
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com