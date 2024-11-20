Italy, Japan, UK To Invite More Countries To Co-Develop 6th-Gen Fighter Jet

A potential plan to bring in more nations on board the ambitious 6th-generation GCAP jet fighter project was discussed today when the leaders of Italy, Japan and Britain met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil, the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

Italy, UK and Japan had signed an agreement in December 2022 to collaborate an manufacture an advanced front-line fighter jet to enter service by 2035.

Earlier this month UK PM Keir Starmer and his cabinet gave the approval for the Global Combat Aircraft Programme or GCAP.

The GCAP programme aims to counter a rising threat from Russia and China. The project will merge two different military programs - UK and Italy's Tempest Project

Prime Minister Meloni held a meeting on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro where the three leaders discussed various aspects of the project, including bringing in new members on board for the project.

"They agreed on the importance of the project continuing to move forward expeditiously, reaffirming their common intent to further strengthen the ongoing collaboration," the statement said.

The final cost of the multi-billion-dollar project is not known yet, but the target to develop and commission the stealth fighter jet has been set for 2035. The project is being jointly developed by British aircraft manufacturer BAE Systems, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, Italy's Leonardo Aerospace, and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

According to the trilateral agreement, the joint GCAP government headquarters will be based in the UK.

If the deadlines are met, the GCAP supersonic, 6th generation stealth fighter aircraft will become only the second such fighter jet in the world after the United States' B-21 Raider Bomber which is manufactured by Northrop Grumman.

