Italian Woman Rescued From Cave After Being Trapped For Over 3 Days

Emergency services in Italy have rescued a cave explorer after she was injured and trapped underground for more than three days following a fall, bringing relief to Italians who have been following her fate.

Ottavia Piana was carried out of the cave on a stretcher just before 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday and airlifted to a hospital in the northern city of Bergamo following a 75-hour rescue operation.

Piana, 32, suffered injuries to her back and ribs and also has suspected fractures to facial bones and a knee after she fell around eight metres in the Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave network on Saturday.

Rescuers said she was conscious but tired and clearly in pain when brought up to the surface after being trapped some 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the cave entrance.

Federico Catania, from the mountain and cave rescue group CNSAS, said the operation had ended more quickly than feared thanks in part to specialist teams who used small charges of explosive to clear obstructions.

"The speleologist (cave explorer) also did her part, demonstrating great resilience. Previously we had often stopped for medical breaks, to allow her to rest, but in the last hours she was able to hold out," he told RTL 102.5 radio.

Piana, who is an experienced speleologist, suffered a similar ordeal in July 2023 when she was trapped in the same cave network for around 40 hours after another accident.

Her second rescue in less than 18 months has sparked some criticism in Italy but Catania refused to join those who have accused Piana of recklessness, saying she had the right equipment and knowledge to explore the caves again.

"We can perhaps judge when it is inexperienced behaviour, but this does not apply in this case," he said.

"I can say that this was an unfortunate situation."

