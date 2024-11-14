This Italian City Is Cracking Down On Overtourism With Restrictions

The Italian city of Florence in Tuscany is introducing new rules to address the growing problem of overtourism. The measures include a ban on key boxes used by short-term rental owners and restrictions on loudspeakers used by tour guides. The key boxes, particularly in the UNESCO-listed centre, have become a source of frustration for residents, with some locals going as far as taping them up in protest.

As the city prepares to host G7 tourism ministers, Florence's mayor, Sarah Funaro, introduced a 10-point plan to address these concerns. The new decree also targets the increasing use of “atypical vehicles,” such as golf carts, used by tour guides to navigate areas where car traffic is restricted.

In a statement, Florence's council said the measures were a response to the unsustainable influx of tourists. More than 7.8 million people have visited Florence so far in 2024. “The city is no longer able to support, without weakening its heritage value and seeing its overall livability compromised, such a massive presence of activities and means for exclusive tourist use concentrated in just five square kilometres (about 2 square miles),” the city council said in the statement, reported CNN.

The decision follows a series of incidents that have further strained relations between locals and tourists. In one incident, a female tourist was filmed mimicking a sexual act on a statue of Bacchus. In January, the head of the Galleria dell'Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, controversially described Florence as a “prostitute” for having succumbed to overtourism, adding that once a city becomes “a prostitute,” it is difficult to restore its original character.

Florence, famed for its Renaissance art and architecture, has long been a top tourist destination. In recent years, the city has seen a dramatic rise in visitor numbers, leading to concerns from residents who feel their lives were disrupted and property prices inflated. This surge in tourism has sparked a backlash, with locals demanding action to preserve the city's unique character.

Florence is not the only Italian destination facing the pressures of mass tourism. The archaeological site of Pompeii announced it would limit daily visitor numbers to 20,000 and introduce personalised tickets. Similarly, Venice will reintroduce an entrance fee for tourists in 2025, while Rome will implement restrictions on visitor access to the Trevi Fountain after its renovation.