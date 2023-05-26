'It Was Just For Nothing': Stormy Daniels Regrets Coming Forward About Alleged Trump Affair

Donald Trump has denied having an affair with Stormy Daniels.

Porn star Stormy Daniels feels that she shouldn't have come forward about her sexual encounters with former US President Donald Trump. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the 44-year-old said she fears Mr Trump will get away with criminal charges he faces in the alleged hush money payouts ahead of the 2016 US presidential election and she is the one who is bearing the brunt. Ms Daniels also claimed that her horse was attacked by "sycophants" when asked why she feels that way.

"I spoke my truth, but it was just for nothing. I just feel like if people don't want to face facts and see the truth... then you know what, I'd rather have had the time back with my family," she said.

"I almost feel like humans aren't really worth saving at this point. Truth doesn't seem to matter," Ms Daniels added.

Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last month, which slapped him with criminal charges for the reported $130,000 payment. Mr Trump is the first or current American President to be indicted.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 polls. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mr Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Ms Daniels but has acknowledged the payment.

The adult film star said it was pointless to come forward.

"Because I'm the one that gets the messages from his supporters. I was one whose horse was attacked a couple of weeks ago," she said on the show.

When prodded further, Ms Daniels claimed "Trump supporters climbed my fence" to get the horse.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She has been a well-known personality for more than two decades in the adult film business, appearing in and directing numerous videos.