This Country To Offer 3rd Covid Jab For Over 60s

Covid: Case numbers dropped dramatically, and in early June, Israel eased many restrictions.

Israel is to start offering a third dose of Covid-19 vaccinations to people aged over 60, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Thursday.

The boosters will begin on Sunday as part of a "complementary vaccination campaign" for people aged over 60 who were fully vaccinated more than five months ago, he said, making Israel one of the world's first countries to offer a third shot.

"I call on all elderly people who have already been vaccinated to receive this additional dose," Bennett said. "Protect yourself."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will receive the first dose of the booster vaccine, Bennett said.

In a speedy campaign launched in late December, about 55 percent of Israel's nine-million population has been double vaccinated.

Case numbers dropped dramatically, and in early June Israel eased many restrictions.

But cases soon rose again, prompting the health ministry to reimpose the wearing of masks in enclosed public places.

"This third dose can save lives," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said.