Video: Israeli Commandos Kill Hamas Operatives Using Drones And Grenades

The incident took place in Khan Younis.

As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, a new video of Israel's elite Egoz commando unit killing a group of Hamas operatives using drones and grenades in southern Gaza has surfaced online, as per a report in the New York Post.

The 28-second short clip shows the aftermath of a shootout between Israeli Defence Forces soldiers and two Hamas operatives, who were sheltering inside a structure in Khan Younis. The Israeli forces use a drone to determine the precise location of the shooters among the debris as the operatives shelter inside the crumbling structure.

Next, a commando manages to kill the Hamas members by carefully throwing a grenade out of a window. A quick glance reveals the dead Hamas operatives along with the weapons they seemed to be carrying.

In another incident shown on camera, the Egoz unit used a "pressure cooker" strategy to eliminate two operatives in a different part of Khan Younis by firing nonstop at them within a building, as per the outlet. In the aftermath, footage showed the IDF soldiers surveying the structure and firing many times as they went through each room until they found the dead Hamas operatives.

According to the IDF, the commandos discovered a weapons stockpile during the assault that contained many Kalashnikov rifles, magazine ammunition, grenades, and explosives.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen clashed throughout the Gaza Strip over the weekend, both sides said on February 25, as mediating countries sought common ground for a possible ceasefire that would release hostages held by Hamas.

Prospects for securing any truce looked uncertain, however, with Israel saying it was, in parallel, planning to expand its sweep to destroy Hamas, while the Islamist faction stood firm on its demand for a permanent end to the nearly five-month-old war, as per Reuters.

Almost 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, Gaza medical officials say. The Hamas raid of October 7 killed 1,200 people in Israel, which has also lost 241 soldiers in Gaza ground fighting that followed, according to official tallies.