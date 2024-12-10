Advertisement

Israeli Warplanes Launch Over 100 Strikes On Syria Army Targets: Report

"Israeli warplanes launched over 100 strikes in Syria today, including on the Barzah scientific research centre," Rami Abdel Rahman who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israeli Warplanes Launch Over 100 Strikes On Syria Army Targets: Report
Beirut:

Israel conducted more than 100 air strikes on military targets in Syria on Monday including a research centre Western countries suspected of having links to chemical weapons production in Damascus, a war monitor said.

"Israeli warplanes launched over 100 strikes in Syria today, including on the Barzah scientific research centre," Rami Abdel Rahman who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP, reporting "increased Israeli strikes to destroy the former regime's military capabilities".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Syria, Israel Syria Relations, Israel Syria Strikes
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now