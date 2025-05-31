Advertisement

Israeli Strikes Target Syria's Coastal Cities

The Israeli military confirmed shortly after it struck what it described as weapon storage facilities containing missiles that "posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation" in Latakia.

Cairo:

Israeli strikes targeted Syria's coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, killing one person, the Syrian state news agency reported on Friday, despite recent talks between Israel and Syria's interim government.

One civilian was killed in the strike on Latakia, the Syrian state news agency reported.

Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country's military infrastructure and this ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza.

But the strikes have largely stopped in recent weeks as the two sides engaged in direct talks aimed at avoiding conflict.

