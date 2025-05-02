Israeli Strikes Near Syrian Presidential Palace In Damascus, Says Netanyahu

Israel attacked a target near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital Damascus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Friday, reiterating his vow to protect members of the Druze community.

It marks the second time Israel has struck Syria in as many days, following through on a promise to defend the minority group.

The strikes reflect Israel's deep mistrust of the Sunni Islamists who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December, posing a further challenge to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to establish control over the fractured nation.

"Israel struck last night near the presidential palace in Damascus," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow (Syrian) forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)