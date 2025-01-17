Advertisement

Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Deal

"After reviewing all the political, security and humanitarian aspects, (the security cabinet) has recommended that the government approve the proposed framework," the office said in a statement.

The full cabinet will convene later Friday to decide on the deal. (File)
Jerusalem:

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"After reviewing all the political, security and humanitarian aspects, and understanding that the proposed deal supports achieving the objectives of the war, (the security cabinet) has recommended that the government approve the proposed framework," the office said in a statement. The full cabinet will convene later Friday to decide on the deal.

