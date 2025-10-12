"Getting Bad Signals": Israeli Psychic Warns Trump Over Middle East Trip

Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has warned US President Donald Trump ahead of his trip to the Middle East, suggesting that his own security personnel could pose a danger.

The Israeli-British illusionist referenced the 1981 assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who, Geller said, was killed by "one of his own" during a parade. The attack was reportedly carried out by a group of Egyptian soldiers led by Lieutenant Khalid Al-Islambuli, affiliated with the terrorist group Egyptian Islamic Jihad.

He urged Trump to "hand-pick bodyguards" and to be very vigilant during his visit.

"Listen to me, Donald Trump," he wrote on X, "Do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh, I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals. This is a GOLDEN opportunity for Islamic terrorists - you are the biggest prize in the WORLD for them! Remember Sadat was killed by one of his own security forces. No-one can be 100% protected, not even you. Double your security cordon and hand-pick your bodyguards. Do not move ANYWHERE without a ring of steel."

Listen to me @realDonaldTrump - do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh, I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals. This is a GOLDEN opportunity for Islamic terrorists - you are the biggest prize in the WORLD for them! Remember Sadat was… pic.twitter.com/YFEZC05KOE — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) October 11, 2025

In a video, Geller said, "I'm just very concerned. Very concerned...I say, don't go there. Don't go to Sharam and Shek. But if you do, make sure that you're protected, super protected, all around you. Don't let anyone close to you, and be careful. Be very careful, especially in Sharam and Shek."

Uri Geller's credibility as a psychic has long been questioned, and many of his previous predictions have failed to materialise. During his 1973 appearance on The Tonight Show, host Johnny Carson, a former magician, provided untouched props, and Geller failed to demonstrate any psychic powers, as per The NYT.

Famous for allegedly bending spoons with his mind, Geller's feats have been repeatedly explained by magicians and sceptics as sleight of hand. He has described himself as a "mystifier" and "showman."

His other predictions have also failed. In 2019, he claimed he could stop Brexit using telepathy, but the UK left the EU in 2021.

He has also incorrectly predicted football match outcomes and claimed in 2021 he could free the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, which was ultimately dislodged by tugboats.

Donald Trump will visit the Middle East starting with a brief stop in Israel on Monday, October 13. During his four-hour stay, he will address the Knesset and meet families of Israeli hostages recently released under a ceasefire agreement. Following Israel, Trump will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to co-chair a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, aiming to finalise a peace agreement to end the war on Gaza with over 20 global leaders attending. He is expected to return to Washington, DC, on October 14 to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.