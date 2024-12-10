Advertisement

Israeli PM Says Occupied Golan Heights Will Remain Israeli "For Eternity"

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the territory during his first term and said "the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity"

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israeli PM Says Occupied Golan Heights Will Remain Israeli "For Eternity"
Golan Heights has been occupied by Israel for almost 60 years. (File)
Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, would remain Israeli "for eternity".

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem,Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the territory during his first term and said "the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity"

.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Golan Heights, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now