Israeli PM Says Occupied Golan Heights Will Remain Israeli "For Eternity"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, would remain Israeli "for eternity".

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem,Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the territory during his first term and said "the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity"

.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)