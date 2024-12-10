Israeli PM Says Occupied Golan Heights Will Remain Israeli "For Eternity"

Golan Heights has been occupied by Israel for almost 60 years. (File)
Jerusalem:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, would remain Israeli "for eternity".
Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem,Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the territory during his first term and said "the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity"
.
