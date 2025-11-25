Israeli PM Cancels India Visit Over "Security Concerns" After Delhi Blast: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again postponed his visit to India, scheduled for later this year, to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip was delayed over security concerns after the deadly terror attack in New Delhi two weeks ago, the worst there in more than a decade, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens, according to an Israeli media report.

"Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with PM Modi, is now expected to seek a new date next year pending security assessments," i24NEWS reported, quoting sources.

It was earlier reported that Netanyahu was planning to visit India before the end of this year.

This is the third time this year that the Israeli leader has cancelled a planned visit to India.

Earlier, Netanyahu cancelled a day-long visit to India on September 9, citing scheduling issues due to unprecedented repeat polls in Israel on September 17. He did so earlier as well, before the April elections.

Netanyahu's visit was widely seen in Israel as an effort by him to project his acceptance worldwide. In July, Netanyahu's political party put up banners featuring his pictures with PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to lure support by presenting him in a "different league".

His campaign has focused on bringing out his close chemistry with world leaders and trying to project him as a leader of unmatched stature in Israeli politics, which is crucial for the country's security.

Netanyahu visited India in January 2018, while PM Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state. The close chemistry between the two leaders has often been discussed in the Indian and Israeli press.