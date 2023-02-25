Israeli national killed in an elephant attack in Nepal: Report

The Israeli national was killed in an elephant attack in a forest in Nepal. (Representational)

An Israeli national was killed in an elephant attack in a forest in Nepal's Sauraha village, a media report said on Friday.

Nepal police confirmed the nationality of the victim after recovering his driving licence, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting Inspector Subas Bhatta from the District Police Office.

The Israeli national's body was found in a forest in Ratnanagar Municipality-6 in Sauraha on Friday, the report said.

