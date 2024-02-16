Israeli Hostages Held In Gaza 'Struggling To Stay Alive', Says Hamas

During October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, some 250 hostages were taken to Gaza. (File)

Hamas's armed wing said on Friday that hostages in Gaza were "struggling to stay alive" as conditions across the war-battered Palestinian territory deteriorate due to relentless Israeli bombardments.

"The wounded and sick enemy prisoners are going through very difficult conditions and are struggling to stay alive," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a televised statement.

"This is not surprising because everything that our people are suffering from, be it hunger, thirst and lack of medical help, is also what the enemy prisoners are suffering from."

This week, mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt gathered in Cairo to try to broker a deal to halt the fighting and secure the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he believed a deal was still "possible" but there has been no public announcement of any breakthrough.

Abu Obeida said it was Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip that was responsible for the situation.

"Time is running out fast," he said.

During the October 7 attack by Hamas operatives on Israel, some 250 hostages were taken to the Gaza Strip, of which roughly 130 are still being held there, according to Israeli officials.

Thirty of them are believed to be dead, while more than 100 had been freed during a one-week truce that ended on December 1.

Three hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers in December, while some have been rescued in military operations.

Several hostages among those still captive in Gaza are suffering from various illnesses and attempts have been made to supply medicines to them.

The October 7 attack itself resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

In Israel's relentless military offensive since then in Gaza, at least 28,775 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

