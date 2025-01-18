Israeli Government Votes To Approve Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli cabinet said deal to halt the fighting with Hamas would come into effect on Sunday.
Jerusalem:
The Israeli cabinet voted to approve the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal in the early hours of Saturday morning, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"The government has approved the hostage return plan", his office said in a statement, adding that the deal to halt the fighting with Hamas would come into effect on Sunday.
