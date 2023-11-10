Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Israeli Fire Kills 7 As Cross Border Violence Flares

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said Israeli fire killed seven of its fighters. (Representational)

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said Friday that Israeli fire killed seven of its fighters, without specifying where or when they died as border tensions persist during the Israel-Hamas war.

The group named the seven fighters in a statement stating they were "martyred on the road to Jerusalem", the phrase Hezbollah uses to mourn members -- now numbering 68 -- killed since border clashes with Israel began last month.

The border area between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, in particular between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas.

Earlier Friday, Israel's military said it struck an organisation in Syria, which it did not name, saying the group was behind a drone crash into a school in southern Israel a day earlier.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strike targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah -- which has fought alongside Damascus since at least 2013.

On Wednesday, Israeli air strikes killed three pro-Iran fighters as they hit sites belonging to Hezbollah near the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the Observatory with a network of sources inside Syria.

Israel has struck Syria several times in the past month.

At least 90 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combattants.

Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)