Video: Israel Recovers 'Homemade' Weapons Used By Hamas As War Escalates

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday shared a video of weapons that “Hamas used to kill Israelis”. In the video posted on IDF's official X (formerly Twitter) account, a soldier shows rockets, grenades, and medical supplies that were brought in by Hamas fighters.

“These confiscated weapons are only 20% of the ones used by Hamas to kill Israelis. In order to prevent further attacks, the IDF will see to the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza,” the IDF captioned the video.

In the video, a soldier, whose face is covered, can also be seen with the different kinds of shaped charges, rockets, RPGs, and grenades.

"You can see by the amount of munitions, medical equipment, and food that they brought with them that they were prepared for the long term in our villages. You can see by the symbols on all the equipment that everything is homemade by Hamas, homemade production,” he can be heard saying in the 30-second clip.

These confiscated weapons are only 20% of the ones used by Hamas to kill Israelis.



In order to prevent further attacks, the IDF will see to the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/T0MLLgYrAw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

Meanwhile, over one million people in Gaza have been displaced as Israel is preparing for a ground assault following unprecedented attacks by Hamas. Israeli troops are currently awaiting political authorisation to proceed with the ground invasion.

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly stated that the actions of the Hamas group "do not represent the Palestinian people."

With Hamas initiating the conflict, Israel has garnered support from many countries including India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his support to Israel in a tweet, saying, “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2023

So far, over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, while the death count from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to around 2,750 on Monday.