"Israel Did Exactly What US Did": Netanyahu's 9/11 Analogy To Defend Qatar Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended Israel's recent targeted strikes in Qatar's capital Doha, against Hamas leadership by drawing a parallel with the United States' response against the terror group Al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks. He warned Qatar and other nations harbouring terrorists to either expel them or "bring them to justice."

"Because if you don't, we will," the Jewish leader said in a video message amid international condemnation of Israeli action. He called Hamas' October 7 attack Israel's 9/11 moment and accused Doha of providing a safe haven to Hamas officials, whom he called terrorists.

"We did exactly what America did when it went after Al Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan, and when they killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan. Now the various countries of the world condemn Israel - they should be ashamed of themselves," Netanyahu said.

"What did they do after America took out Osama Bin Laden? Did they say, "Oh, what a terrible thing was done to Pakistan"? No, they applauded. They should applaud Israel for standing for these same principles and carrying them out."

Israeli Attack On Qatar

Doha, along with Cairo and Washington, has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas during the war in Gaza. But on Tuesday, Israel, in a surprise attack, targeted the headquarters of Hamas' political leadership in Qatar. The strike ordered by Netanyahu killed a Qatari security agent and five others, but failed to kill the Hamas leaders.

The Israeli action drew fierce condemnation from Doha and Western allies, with US President Donald Trump saying he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the military operation.

Qatar's Response

Qatar hit back at Netanyahu in a strongly worded statement early on Thursday, describing his remarks about the Gulf country's hosting of a Hamas office as "reckless".

In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry condemned what it described as Netanyahu's "explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty".

"Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel," the ministry added.

"The negotiations were always held in an official and transparent manner, with international support and in the presence of U.S. and Israeli delegations. Netanyahu's insinuation that Qatar secretly harboured the Hamas delegation is a desperate attempt to justify a crime condemned by the entire world."

Qatar also warned that Israel's attack on Doha threatened to derail truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

"We will work with our partners to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end," the foreign ministry said.

