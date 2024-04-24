Israeli Army Claims Strike On 40 Hezbollah 'Terror Targets'

Near-daily exchanges of fire continue to rage on the border between the two countries. (Representational)

The Israeli army said Wednesday it struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon as near-daily exchanges of fire rage on the border between the two countries.

"A short while ago, IDF (army) fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah terror targets" around Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, including storage facilities and weaponry, the army said in a statement.

