Israeli Airstrike On Mosque In Gaza Kills 26

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 26 people, while Israel's military said it had targeted Hamas militants.

Palestinian women react upon identifying the bodies of victims of an Israeli strike on mosque.

"The number of martyrs brought to hospitals as a result of the occupation's targeting of displaced people in the Ibn Rushd school and Al Aqsa Martyrs mosque reached 26, with several more wounded," the health ministry said in a statement.

The Gaza civil defence agency had earlier said 21 people had been killed in the pre-dawn strike in central Gaza's Deir El-Balah area.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque. It did not give any specific toll.

Israeli Airstrike On Mosque, Israel Hamas War, Israel Hamas War Ceasefire
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
