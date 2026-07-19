Israel Vows "Full Force" Response If Iran Fires Missiles

Israel's defence minister said Sunday that his country would respond powerfully to any attack by Iran, after Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile launched towards the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

"If Iran fires missiles at Israel, we will attack them with full force," Israel Katz said during a visit to a rescue service facility.

"If the United States changes its policy, which is also something that could happen, we are prepared for both defensive and offensive" action against Tehran, he added.

Aqaba lies just across the border from the Israeli city of Eilat.

Later, Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir also vowed to retaliate with "determination" if Iran attacked Israel.

"We monitored today's launch toward the Aqaba area, and our Aerial Defence Array remains on alert to protect Israeli civilians," Zamir told military commanders in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement issued by the military.

"We are prepared to immediately resume combat and will act with great determination against anyone who harms us."

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