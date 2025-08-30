Israel, US Seek To "Divide, Destroy Iran", Says Iranian President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran does not seek war.
- Iran does not seek war but will resist if attacked by Israel or the US
- Iran will stand forcefully against any aggression from Israel or the US
- America and Israel aim to divide and destroy Iran, said Iranian President Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Iran does not seek war but if Israel and the United States attacked, Iran will stand against them "forcefully".
"America and Israel seek to divide and destroy Iran, but no Iranian wants Iran to be divided", he said in a pre-recorded TV interview.
