Israeli TV Series Fauda Crew Member Loses Life In Line Of Duty In Gaza

In addition to Fauda, Matan Meir also contributed to other shows, such as The Cops.

A member of the production crew from the popular Israeli TV series, Fauda, named Matan Meir, died during the war against the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Matan Meir, a 38-year-old Sergeant Major General (Reservist) from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), was listed among the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Gaza, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The Fauda cast expressed their profound grief and sorrow over Meir's death, stating that he was an essential part of their team.



"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," a post from the Fauda cast on X, formerly Twitter, read.

We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/kuaJ2gclGk — Fauda Official (@FaudaOfficial) November 11, 2023

Matan Meir, hailing from Odem in the northern part of the Golan Heights, served in the 697th Battalion of the IDF's 551st Brigade, according to IDF sources cited by The Jerusalem Post. Besides his involvement in Fauda, Mr Meir also contributed to the production of other shows, including The Cops.



Israel's massive military operation in Gaza came after the October 7 rocket attack that killed over 1,400 people. In Gaza, the Hamas-controlled government has said over 10,000 Palestinians, including children, have lost their lives in Israel's relentless bombardment.