Israel Strikes Gaza Building With International Media Offices: Report

Israel strikes Gaza building hosting offices of international news organisations

Israel's army destroyed in an air strike Saturday the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.

Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al-Jazeera office and other international press offices," Al-Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.

