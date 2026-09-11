Israel Says It Cleared Hezbollah's Underground Terror Hub In Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it destroyed Hezbollah's underground infrastructure at the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon in a major blow to the Iran-backed Shiite militant group. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation completed the consolidation of a security zone in the area, seizing control both above and below ground.

Detailing the operation on its social media handle, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the labyrinth, built over two decades with Tehran's funding and planning, was extended for more than 2 km (1.24 miles) and contained dozens of rockets, missiles, and drones, as well as anti-tank missiles, mines, and explosive devices.

"Troops also uncovered a central command complex of Hezbollah's elite 'Badr' Unit, with command centres, weapons stores, and living quarters built to sustain terrorists underground for prolonged combat," mentioned the IDF post.

Later, in a joint statement, PM Netanyahu and Defence Minister Katz also confirmed the demolition.

"This was strategic terror infrastructure designed to serve as the staging base for the conquest of the Galilee, with observation and fire dominance over Metula and Kiryat Shmona," the joint statement said.

With the ridge secured, IDF forces are now deployed defensively to prevent Hezbollah from returning.

"The IDF will remain in the security zone and will continue destroying terror infrastructure and thwarting any attempt by Hezbollah to re-establish itself," Netanyahu warned, adding that any attack on Israeli citizens or forces will be met with force.

Israel has pushed into southern Lebanon and seized several strategic positions since the conflict erupted on March 2.

The ridge has been one of Israel's main operational focuses and lies within an expanded, self-declared Israeli buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

A US-brokered framework agreed after a June ceasefire called for Israeli forces to gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon while Lebanese troops disarm Hezbollah. The process has stalled, however, with Hezbollah refusing to give up its weapons and Israel saying it will not withdraw until the group disarms.