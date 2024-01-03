Israel Says Found Tunnel Shaft, Grenades And Bullets Inside School In Gaza

1,200 were killed in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7 (File)

Israeli soldiers in Gaza discovered a tunnel shaft located inside a school, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.

The tunnel was discovered by the 5th Brigade's combat team in the southern Gaza area of Khirbet Ahza. The forces also found photos of weapons geared for children. A photo released by the IDF showed various mortars, grenades and bullets inside the school.

During the military operation in Khirbet Ahza, forces also raided Hamas observation posts and positions where terror squads fired anti-tank rockets.

Meanwhile, in Khan Yunis, ground forces directed an airstrike on a terror squad that was trying to attach a bomb to a tank. Soldiers also seized weapons and a safe containing hundreds of thousands of shekels inside the home of a member of Hamas' Nukhba unit.

Also in Khan Yunis, an Israeli fighter jet struck a munitions production complex belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In the northern Gaza area of Tupah, soldiers eliminated a terror squad operating aerial drones to observe the Israeli forces.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

