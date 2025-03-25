Israel Says Fired At Gaza Red Cross Building After "Incorrect" Identification

Israel's military said its forces operating in Rafah in southern Gaza on Monday fired at a Red Cross building after mistakenly "identifying suspects inside and feeling a threat to the force".

"After an investigation, it was determined that the identification was incorrect and that the building belonged to the Red Cross. The force was unaware of the building's affiliation at the time of the shooting," the military said in a statement, adding there were no casualties and the incident would be investigated.

