Israel's Counter Attack On Iran Is Expected Before US Election, Say Officials

American officials expect Israel to retaliate against Iran before the November 5 Presidential polls in the United States, CNN has learnt from sources. It comes after Iran launched at least 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israel earlier this month. The Iranian aerial attack came after Israel targeted Southern Lebanon, killing nearly 2,500 people, including some key Hezbollah leaders.



While Israel's plans for retaliation are not directly tied to the upcoming election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly aware of the potential impact on American politics. The growing unrest in the Middle East is adding further complexities to Vice-President Kamala Harris' campaign. Their handling of Israel's year-long war in Gaza has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Progressives demand stronger humanitarian efforts in Gaza, while Republicans accuse the administration of failing to manage the situation effectively.



The Biden administration has recently intensified its calls for Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. In a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the US warned that continued military assistance could be at risk if Israel failed to increase aid to Gaza. The letter, however, lacked Biden or Harris's signatures.



The deadline for Israel to meet humanitarian benchmarks extends beyond the election. Meanwhile, the US has bolstered Israel's defences with an advanced air defence system called THAAD.



For Biden and Harris, the timing of Israel's counter-strike could pose significant challenges, particularly in key swing states like Michigan, home to a large Arab-American community. As the election nears, Harris has been campaigning in the state where the Israeli war has become a sensitive topic. Biden has urged Israel to avoid targeting Iran's nuclear or oil sites, but Netanyahu said that Israel will act based on its national interests. Some US officials believe Netanyahu's actions could impact the election, possibly helping former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, though there is no direct evidence.



The US remains focused on preventing a larger regional war. While it is unclear how Israel will attack, both military and cyber options are possible.