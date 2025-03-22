Israel Retaliates After Rocket Attack, Strikes Several Targets In Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck multiple sites in south Lebanon on Saturday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "dozens of terror targets" hit in response to cross-border rocket fire.

"In response to the rocket launch at Israel this morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the (military) to act forcefully against dozens of terror targets in Lebanon," an army statement said.

