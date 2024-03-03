Israel Releases Video Showing Hamas Escaping In Ambulance After Airstrike

As per IDF Spokesperson, 85% of Gaza's hospitals have been used by Hamas (File)

A squad of Palestinian terrorists in the Zeitoun area of Gaza were caught on film escaping in an ambulance in footage released on Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the military, soldiers from the IDF's 162nd Division and 401st Brigade were searching for and destroying rocket launchers and launch pits when a Hamas terror squad fired an anti-tank missile at close range. Israeli aircraft responded, killing most of the members of the squad.

However, surveillance footage from an Israeli drone filmed the armed survivors entering an ambulance with Palestinian Red Crescent markings.

More than 100 terrorists were eliminated and 35 locations in Zeitoun belonging to the two terror groups were destroyed, including rocket launching sites, weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, tunnel shafts, and operational centers.

24hr operational update:



📍Zaytun:

IDF troops eliminated terrorists, destroyed tunnel shafts, located weapons and 5 rocket launching pits.



📍Central Gaza:

Soldiers identified a terrorist cell approaching ground troops and directed an aircraft to eliminate the cell.



📍Khan… pic.twitter.com/nJf2JLWnWb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 29, 2024

In a separate incident, Israeli forces spotted a Hamas sniper firing from an adjacent building and directed an airstrike killing him.

Israeli forces also destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to Ad Aladdin Haddad, a senior commander in Hamas's Gaza City Brigade.

According to IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, 85 per cent of Gaza's hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror.

In December, Ahmed Kahlot, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, confirmed to Israeli interrogators that he and other staff were Hamas operatives.

During the interrogation, Kahlot described how Hamas used hospitals and ambulances to hide operatives, launch military activity, transport members of terror squads and even deliver a kidnapped Israeli soldier.

Other Gazans have told Israeli interrogators deeply embedded themselves in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals as a base for attacks.

As reported by the Tazpit Press Service, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical center. Hamas launched rockets from its compound, hid hostages in the bowels of the building, tortured collaborators, and dug tunnels connecting Shifa to nearby sites. Israel also released a recording of a phone call confirming that Hamas also stores at least a half-million liters of fuel underneath the compound.

And in Jenin, in northern Samaria, Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors and nurses killed three terrorists hiding inside the Ibn Sina Hospital and planning an imminent terror attack.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.

