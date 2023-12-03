Netanyahu Says War Against Hamas To Continue 'Until We Achieve All Its Aims'

Benjamin Netanyahu was addressing his first presser since the expiry of seven-day truce deal (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue "until we achieve all its aims", including returning all Israeli hostages and eliminating the Islamist movement.

In his first press conference since the expiry on Friday of a seven-day pause in the fighting with Hamas, he said: "Our soldiers prepared during the days of truce for total victory against Hamas."

