Israel PM Netanyahu Says 'No One Will Stop Us' As Gaza War Intensifies

He made the remarks as the war in Gaza moves into its 100th day on Sunday (File)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that no one will stop Israel from achieving victory in its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

"No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else. It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it," Netanyahu told a televised press conference as the war in Gaza moves into its 100th day on Sunday.

