Netanyahu Vows "Intensive War" If Lebanon Ceasefire Violated

"If necessary, I gave a directive to the (Israeli army)" to wage "an intensive war" in the event of any breach, he said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday threatened Hezbollah with an "intensive war" if the Lebanese militant group violates a day-old ceasefire.

"If necessary, I gave a directive to the (Israeli army)" to wage "an intensive war" in the event of any breach, he said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Hezbollah, Lebanon
