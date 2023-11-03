Israel's Netanyahu Says No 'Temporary Truce' In Gaza Without Hostage Release

Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks after meeting Antony Blinken (File)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday Israel would not agree to a "temporary truce" in its war on Hamas militants without the release of hostages taken from Israel to Gaza.

"We're continuing with all our force and Israel is refusing a temporary truce that doesn't include the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv.

