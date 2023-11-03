Israel's Netanyahu Says No 'Temporary Truce' In Gaza Without Hostage Release

Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks after meeting Antony Blinken (File)

Tel Aviv, Israel:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday Israel would not agree to a "temporary truce" in its war on Hamas militants without the release of hostages taken from Israel to Gaza.

"We're continuing with all our force and Israel is refusing a temporary truce that doesn't include the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv.

