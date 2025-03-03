Israel PM Netanyahu Says It's Time To Give Gazans "Freedom To Leave"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said it was time to give Palestinians "the freedom to leave" Gaza, praising US President Donald Trump's "visionary and innovative" plan to forcibly remove the territory's residents.

"President Trump presented a visionary and innovative vision for the freedom of migration from Gaza, and I believe it's a vision that should be supported," Netanyahu said during a speech at the Israeli parliament.

"It's time to give the residents of Gaza a real choice. It's time to give them the freedom to leave", he added.

