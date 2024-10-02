Advertisement

Israel's Netanyahu Says "Iran Made A Big Mistake And Will Pay For It"

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," he said at the outset of a political-security meeting. "The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies."

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran's missile attack on Israel failed and vowed retaliation.
Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran's missile attack on Israel failed and vowed retaliation.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," he said at the outset of a political-security meeting. "The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies."

