Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Projected To Win Elections: Reports

Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to portray himself as Israel's essential statesman. (File)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was projected to win a fifth term in office on Wednesday, after nearly complete results from Israel's general election put him in position to form a rightwing coalition, media reports said.

With 96 percent of the vote counted, results showed Netanyahu's Likud and other rightwing parties allied to him with between 65 and 67 seats in the 120-seat parliament following Tuesday's election.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.