Will Act 'Decisively' To Bring Back Remaining Gaza Hostages: Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday vowed decisive action to ensure that all remaining hostages held in Gaza are brought back to Israel, after Hamas freed six captives earlier in the day.

"The government of Israel is committed to continue acting decisively in order to bring all of our hostages back home -- the living to their families, and the deceased to proper burial in their country," Netanyahu said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)