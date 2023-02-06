Israel PM Approves Request To Provide Aid To Earthquak- Hit Syria

Netanyahu's office declined to provide further details on the source of the request to help Syria.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had given the go-ahead to send aid to earthquake-hit Syria, after receiving a request through diplomatic channels as the neighbours have no official relations.

Israel "received a request from a diplomatic source for humanitarian aid to Syria, and I approved it", Netanyahu told lawmakers from his hawkish Likud party, adding the aid would be sent soon.

Syria's government does not recognise Israel and the countries have fought several wars since Israel's creation in 1948.

Netanyahu's office declined to provide further details on the source of the request to help Syria, where hundreds of people were killed by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday in neighbouring Turkey.

The Israeli leader has also confirmed his government would send humanitarian assistance to Turkey following the disaster.

Israel's foreign ministry said a team of search and rescue specialists would leave for Turkey on Monday, and that another delegation equipped with humanitarian supplies would follow on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)