Israel Opens Embassy In UAE, Will 'Advance' Relations: Foreign Ministry

The Israeli embassy in the UAE will advance relations between the countries, Israel said. (File)

Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates, its foreign ministry said Sunday, in a historic move four months after the Jewish state and the Gulf country normalised ties.

"Today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels."

