Israel 'Not A Country, But A Terrorist Base': Iran's Supreme Leader

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and said its downfall was imminent.

"Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said in live televised remarks marking the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

"Fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty".

