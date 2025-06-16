Israel Military Says Missiles Fired From Iran As Conflict Enters Day 4

Sirens were sounded across northern Israel as Iran launched another barrage of ballistic missiles towards the densely populated regions of the Jewish state. Iran announced that it has responded to the Israeli onslaught across the Gulf nation, in which Tehran has faced a majority of the blows.

Israel Defence Forces confirmed the incoming missile attack in its Telegram channel, saying, "A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat."

"Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command," it added in its caution to its citizens.

Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister has said that killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will end the conflict. His remark comes a day after US President Donald Trump had vetoed this plan.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has spiraled in the last four days after the first wave of Israeli drones and missiles struck Iran's western front, taking out a large chunk of its air defence systems. The attack was necessary, said Israel, which claims Iran was on the verge of gaining the capability of making a nuclear weapon - a red line for Tel Aviv and Washington, DC.

This led to a retaliation by Iran, targeting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the first time ever. Both nations have told its citizens to be ready for a prolonged conflict - both claiming the attacks as existential threats.

