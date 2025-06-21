Explained: Israel's Air Defence System Against Iranian Missiles

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks at each other early on Saturday, with the conflict between the two regional foes showing no signs of slowing or ending. Not at least for now. Visuals of damaged buildings from Tel Aviv, Haifa and parts of Jerusalem have made many question if Israel's multi-layered air defence system is good enough for a long fight.

The Israeli air defence system, despite its sophistication, is not impenetrable, as the current conflict has shown.

So, what does this air defence system have?

Iron Dome

One of the most recognised components of Israel's defensive umbrella is the Iron Dome, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries. In service since 2011, it is designed to intercept short-range rockets and artillery shells. The system uses radar and threat-assessment algorithms to calculate whether an incoming projectile poses a risk to civilian areas. Only if it does, the system launches a Tamir interceptor missile to destroy the threat mid-air.

Israeli officials claim the Iron Dome has a success rate exceeding 90%, although some experts have raised questions about its effectiveness against newer, more unpredictable threats, reported the Washington Post.

David's Sling

For more distant threats, Israel relies on David's Sling, which has been operational since 2017. The system, developed jointly with American defence giant Raytheon, is engineered to take down medium to long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, those usually fired from distances between 40 and 300 kilometres.

Arrow System

The Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems constitute the uppermost layer of Israel's defence grid, designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles, particularly those that travel outside Earth's atmosphere. Arrow 2 relies on explosive warheads to destroy targets, while Arrow 3 eliminates threats by sheer kinetic force, without explosives. The Arrow system is geared towards neutralising the kind of long-range, high-velocity projectiles Iran has increasingly relied upon.

Israel's Challenges

Israel said that Iran has launched over 1,000 projectiles since June 13. The Iranian arsenal includes both cruise missiles and ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel in just 12 minutes. These projectiles are capable of descending at hypersonic speeds. To counter the threat, Israel has been striking Iranian drone depots, missile launchers and production sites. Some analysts believe that Iran may now be depleting its stockpile, reported the Washington Post.

International Support

The US has also played a behind-the-scenes role. According to US defence officials, American-operated Patriot and THAAD missile systems intercepted incoming Iranian projectiles on June 13. The American contribution is part of a broader history of defence cooperation, which includes joint development of systems like David's Sling and Arrow 3.

While Israel's air defence system has long shown its effectiveness, the ongoing conflict has exposed vulnerabilities under the strain of continuous and large-scale attacks.

