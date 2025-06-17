"Carry It To Freedom": Netanyahu Urges Iranians To Stand Against "Radical Tyranny"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a direct plea for the "good people of Iran" to stand against Tehran's "radical tyranny", saying that "a light has been lit, carry it to freedom".

In a 13-minute interview with London-based channel "Iran International", the Israeli leader insisted that "you're not our enemy. We're not your enemy."

"We have a common enemy, and we're resolutely fighting them, and I believe you'll have an opportunity to be free soon," he added.

Israel has unleashed days of punishing strikes across Iran, which has responded with volleys of missiles.

The prime minister said in a separate interview on Monday that Iranians now saw their government as "much weaker than they thought", and urged them put pressure on their leaders.

"This is evil against good, and it's time for good people to stand up with the good -- the good people of Iran and good people everywhere -- against this madness foisted on all of us by this radical tyranny," he told Iran International.

"I know that Iran can be great again. It was a great civilisation and this theological thuggery that has kidnapped your country will not stand for long," he added.

"A light has been lit, carry it to freedom. It's up to the people of Iran."

The longtime foes' most intense confrontation is fuelling fears of a drawn-out conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

In a major campaign launched early Friday, Israeli fighter jets and drones have struck nuclear and military sites in Iran, also hitting residential areas and fuel depots.

Iran's health ministry says at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded.

Tehran has responded with barrages of missiles and drones that hit Israeli cities and towns, killing at least 24 people and wounding 592 others, according to the prime minister's office.

